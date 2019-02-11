Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce reveals why he is excited by Newcastle loanee Rolando Aarons

Steve Bruce has backed Newcastle United loanee Rolando Aarons to make a big impact during his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Aarons, who is out of favour at St James’s Park, returned to his parent club ahead of the January transfer window after an underwhelming loan spell at Slovan Liberec.

With his days on Tyneside looking numbered, the winger and fellow outcast Achraf Lazaar sealed a deadline day switch to Hillsbrough to team-up with Bruce’s new side.

And the former Sunderland chief has backed Aarons to deliver during his spell in South Yorkshire, and is excited by his potential to offer the Owls ‘something different’ in the second half of their Championship campaign.

“I think you can see he’s going to give us something a little bit different,” said Bruce, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield.

“We’re a little bit lacking in certain areas, we all know that, the supporters will know that.

“We know that we need a bit of pace in the wide areas to give us something different, and Rolando’s got that.

“He’ll have enjoyed his little cameo role, I thought he did very well.”

Bruce, however, knows that it may take time for the 23-year-old’s impact to be fully felt - but has backed him to deliver once he’s in full stride.

“It’s been a difficult time for him, and there’s nothing worse if you’re a footballer,” admitted Bruce.

“He ends up somewhere in the Czech Republic I believe, so he’s come back in but I remember him 18 months ago, having that little trick and that burst of pace.

“As soon as he came on, you could see he lifted the crowd a bit, showed what he’s got.

“That’s good to see.”