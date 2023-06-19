O’Neil was initially appointed in temporary charge of Bournemouth following Scott Parker’s sacking last August before taking on the role permanently. Despite a poor start to the 2022-23 season, O’Neil helped guide The Cherries away from relegation danger and up to 15th in the Premier League table.

The 40-year-old won 11, drew six and lost 20 of his 37 matches in charge at Bournemouth in what was his first senior management role.

A Bournemouth club statement claims O’Neil’s replacement will be confirmed ‘imminently’.

Chairman and owner Bill Foley said via the club website: “Gary’s achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

“As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

“We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

