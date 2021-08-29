'Shocking... appalling' - Newcastle United fans make their feelings known after 'shocking' Premier League start

Newcastle United fans have made their feelings known. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United fans are furious with their side’s start to the campaign and have made their feelings known.

There were chants of “we want Brucie out” at St James’s Park during the 2-2 draw at Southampton and frustration boiled over onto social media.

Here is just some of the reaction after James Ward-Prowse’s injury-time penalty denied United a much needed three points.

@62SW: What a shambles. Counter attack at home come on Bruce. Early doors but Bruce had to go.

@JakeJackmann: We’ve had three winnable games. To win none, that is unacceptable. Even worst to score in stoppage time and not hold on.

@Rob23013172: An entertaining game, just a pity we couldn’t hold onto our lead. Still, we got a point so our season is up and running!

@Forster_Nick95: Not. Good. Enough. Another shocking and appalling performance!

@Mr_JDAW: Classic #NUFC. Gutted to not win a game we definitely didn't deserve to win! #NEWSOU

@LiamNuFcElliot: I really wish I could give up on football sometimes…I really do #BruceOut.

@jamespikaz: The thing is, we have a good team, just managed badly. I also think we need a change of the armband on the pitch, give it to Ritchie he motivates the players so much and will push us further.

@Rickle_Pick86: Some joke. Definitely penalty but how can we concede like that with a minute to go. Total shambles.

@Eddie_NUFC: Please learn how to play a 4 at the back with Wilson, ASM and Joelinton after the international break.

