Shola Ameobi makes check on Newcastle United defender handed first-team chance by Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce will take a close look at Kelland Watts ahead of the new Premier League season.
Watts – who spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle – played in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to York City.
The defender impressed alongside Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles at the LNER Community Stadium.
“I think it’s important we have a look at him – and see what he’s got,” said head coach Bruce. “He’s had a successful loan spell at Plymouth. There’s nothing like a young player to have around the squad. He did OK. It was good to see him. I thought it was an ideal opportunity to have a look at him, and we will do over the net few weeks.”
Former United striker Shola Ameobi, United’s loan coordinator, was at York to watch Watts, who has also had loan spells at Stevenage and Mansfield Town. The 21-year-old made his senior debut two years ago in a Premier League Asia Trophy fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.