As the old adage goes, don’t change a winning formula.

And for just the second-time this season, Howe has that decision to make - whether or not to make changes to a winning side.

His decision will be made even more difficult by the fact that new signings Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes will all be available to make their Newcastle United debuts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Assistant Manager of Newcastle United, Jason Tindall (L) gives instructions as Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Everton, under new boss Frank Lampard, are also an unknown quality and with only one cup game under his belt, it’s difficult to predict how the Toffees will line-up on Tuesday.

With that in mind, how should Newcastle United line-up at St James’s Park and what system would allow Howe to get the very best out of the players at his disposal?

Seemingly, the most obvious solution would be for Newcastle to set-up in a 4-3-3 formation with Martin Dubravka behind a back-four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Many fans will be eagerly anticipating the debut of Bruno Guimaraes and a place in the middle of a three-man midfield could help get the very best out of the Brazilian.

Jonjo Shelvey can add creativity and, assuming Joelinton’s injury has healed, he can hopefully once again impress, this time alongside his compatriot.

Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin could be once again tasked with providing Chris Wood with chances for him to open his account in the black and white.

Do you agree with our team? Let us know on Twitter @MouthofTynePod:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.