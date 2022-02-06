Should Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe stick or twist against Everton following victory against Leeds United?
It will be one of the most anticipated team sheets of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United reign to date.
As the old adage goes, don’t change a winning formula.
And for just the second-time this season, Howe has that decision to make - whether or not to make changes to a winning side.
His decision will be made even more difficult by the fact that new signings Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes will all be available to make their Newcastle United debuts.
Everton, under new boss Frank Lampard, are also an unknown quality and with only one cup game under his belt, it’s difficult to predict how the Toffees will line-up on Tuesday.
With that in mind, how should Newcastle United line-up at St James’s Park and what system would allow Howe to get the very best out of the players at his disposal?
Seemingly, the most obvious solution would be for Newcastle to set-up in a 4-3-3 formation with Martin Dubravka behind a back-four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.
Many fans will be eagerly anticipating the debut of Bruno Guimaraes and a place in the middle of a three-man midfield could help get the very best out of the Brazilian.
Jonjo Shelvey can add creativity and, assuming Joelinton’s injury has healed, he can hopefully once again impress, this time alongside his compatriot.
Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin could be once again tasked with providing Chris Wood with chances for him to open his account in the black and white.
