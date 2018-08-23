Siem de Jong is on the move again – a year after leaving Newcastle

Former Newcastle United forward Siem de Jong has left Ajax – a year after rejoining his former club.

De Jong left St James's Park last summer after an injury-hit three years in English football.

However, he found his opportunities limited at Ajax last season, and the 29-year-old has signed for Australian club Sydney FC.

READ MORE: Siem de Jong delivers classy farewell message to Newcastle fans



“Siem is a technically gifted footballer, and one I believe can be instrumental in success for us this season,” said Sydney coach Steve Corica. “He scores goals and creates them for others as well.”

De Jong had told of his "sadness" after leaving Newcastle.

"I am leaving @nufc with a sad feeling," he said on Twitter at the time. "I don't regret my time here, but by my own doing and some unlucky events I didn't perform the way this club deserves. I wish you all the best this season and will keep following the club."

De Jong will meet ex-United defender Steven Taylor in the A-League.

The defender joined New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix earlier this summer.