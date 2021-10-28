Simon Jordan’s advice for Newcastle United owners before they can give manager ‘embarrassment of riches’
Simon Jordan believes Newcastle must find their identity before they can decide on the manager that will take them forward.
The former Crystal Palace owner believes that the vacant managerial role at St James’s Park is a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for someone, but Premier League safety must be prioritised this season.
“This football club is going to be an opportunity for someone, it’s when you take that opportunity.” Jordan told talkSport.
“And I just think the sensible thing for Newcastle would be to some way or another, find an interim appointment until they work out who they are, what they are and get a clean slate.
Jordan continued: “Now, you have got to try and find a way to stay in the division and that to me feels like a job for someone who knows how to do that and then build on that platform with somebody who comes in that’s an elite manage and give him the embarrassment of riches he would be entitled to.”