The TalkSPORT co-presenter recently described a section of Magpies supporters ‘mouthy little cowards’ following criticism about an interview with Steve Bruce on the radio station.

And while discussing the accusation he hates Newcastle, Jordan told TalkSPORT: “I have a great deal of admiration and respect for big football clubs who mean a lot for their community.

"But there is a segment of Newcastle fans that are just a little bit wide of the mark. They think they can dispense their particular brand of vitriol and abuse over social media and if they get any back they can't take it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's stadium St James' Park.

“They are like one-armed waiters. They can dish it out but they can't take it back.

He added: "I don't hate Newcastle but I don't like a section of their fanbase who think it is appropriate to issue death threats to their manager.

"They don't like Steve Bruce but I like Steve Bruce. I didn't always like Steve Bruce - he let me down badly - but I do know that his ambition was to manage Newcastle United.”

Potential Joe Willock development

Elsewhere, Arsenal are reportedly pursuing a move for Leicester playmaker James Maddison, which would raise questions over Joe Willock’s future with the Gunners.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are willing to offer Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Maitland-Niles plus cash to the Foxes as part of a swap deal for Maddison.

The report claims Maddison is a key target for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta after Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell.

Newcastle remain interested in Willock, whose future at the Emirates Stadium remains unclear.

Dubravka injury update

Finally, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is set to miss the start of the season with a foot injury.

The 32-year-old told Sport.SK: "I would love to start the first match of the new season. However, this is highly unlikely. The doctor told me that it was individual that each patient responded differently.”

The news means Freddie Woodman is likely to stay at St James’ Park despite interest from Bournemouth.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative football coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.