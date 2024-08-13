Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer amid intense competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United are reportedly in the market for a right winger this summer with Madeuke one of a number of names to be linked with a move to St James’ Park. Chelsea’s huge spending in the transfer market means Madueke faces stiff competition for places at Stamford Bridge this season, with the recent addition of Pedro Neto from Wolves furthering the depth of options Enzo Maresca has in his forward line.

Madueke has yet to establish himself as a regular at the Blues, with one full season of Premier League football last season seeing the winger net five goals under Mauricio Pochettino. Despite talk of him potentially leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, Madueke has recently committed his future to the Blues and detailed how he aims to impress new boss Maresca ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester City this weekend.

Speaking to the Mail, Madueke said: “Of course I believe in my ability. We've got a great team full of great players. Players who can play in different positions. It's always good to have a team like that. I try to do my best and see what happens.

“It's competition. Competition happens at top clubs all the time. It's just one of those. It’s not anything different or peculiar. It is what it is. I feel good. New manager. New tactical ideas. It will take a little time to fully get that over to the boys but from what I've seen so far, it's promising. It's a different style of play but one I feel we're well suited to.

“It's about staying high and waiting for that killer pass when you can go and do real damage. It's about being patient and waiting for the opportunity to run and do my stuff. That's the discipline that the manager wants and if the manager wants that, then I'll do it. Simple.”

Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron are Eddie Howe’s current right wing options, although Almiron has recently been linked with a move to MLS outfit Charlotte FC.