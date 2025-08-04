Alexander Isak has returned to Newcastle United's training ground. | Getty Images

Alexander Isak has returned to training at Newcastle United’s training ground for the first time since missing the club’s trip to Asia. Isak did not fly out to Singapore and South Korea with his teammates, with the club revealing at the time he was to remain on Tyneside to nurse a minor thigh injury.

However, whilst Howe was putting his players through their paces in Asia, it was revealed that Isak wanted to explore his options this summer. The Swedish international has been the subject of great interest from Liverpool, although the Reds are yet to submit a bid deemed acceptable by the Magpies.

Newcastle United have maintained their stance that Isak is not for sale this summer and swiftly rejected an offer worth around £110m for the striker from Anfield last week. That fee fell well below Newcastle United’s valuation of Isak.

Whilst Liverpool consider their next options, including whether or not to submit an improved bid for the striker, pre-season preparations on Tyneside are beginning to ramp up. Newcastle United’s trip to Asia has concluded with Howe and his squad returning to England ahead of back-to-back matches against La Liga opposition at St James’ Park at the end of the week.

Alexander Isak returns to Newcastle United training

All eyes were on Darsley Park on Monday morning, with Isak due back in training at the club’s training ground in Benton. Isak had trained with his former club Real Sociedad last week, but was expected to return to training this week ahead of those aforementioned matches against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid.

Sky Sports confirmed that Isak did return to training on Monday morning and will have face-to-face meetings with Howe for the first time after pulling out of their trip to Asia. On Isak, Keith Downie posted on X: ‘Alexander Isak has returned to the Newcastle United training ground this morning following his solo trip to recover/train in Spain. The #NUFC first team squad landed back in the North East earlier this morning. Isak is set to meet Eddie Howe after pulling out of their pre-season trip to Singapore & Korea.’

Those talks with Howe will likely be crucial on what the remainder of the summer looks like for the striker. Unless Liverpool return with an improved offer, then Isak will be going nowhere and will likely have to build some bridges following a summer of speculation. It will take a British record fee for the Magpies to be even tempted into selling the 25-year-old this summer - a fee that Liverpool failed to match with their first bid last week.

Speaking at the weekend about the striker, Howe admitted that he was removed from talks and fully concentrating on getting his squad prepared for a new season: "I am very much removed from anything that's happening back home.

“I was made aware that there was a bid yesterday - that bid was turned down all before I even heard about it. There's people back in England dealing with the situation. I really don't know what's going to happen next, but from our perspective we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again."