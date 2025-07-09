Newcastle United’s move for Anthony Elanga is progressing with the Swedish international having passed a medical on Tyneside.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elanga flew to the north east on Tuesday after Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest had reached an agreement over the terms of his move to Tyneside. The Magpies will pay £52m to sign the former Manchester United man with an additional £3m in add-ons.

Elanga had been Newcastle’s number one target throughout the summer and had been the subject of an initial bid, worth £45m, that had been rejected by Forest earlier in the window. Having also failed to tempt the Tricky Trees into selling Elanga last summer, Newcastle looked to have been frustrated again in their pursuit of the 23-year-old. However, an improved offer was eventually accepted by Forest earlier this week with Elanga set to become one of Newcastle United’s most expensive purchases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports drop major Anthony Elanga update

Just days after Eddie Howe’s squad returned to Darsley Park for pre-season training, Elanga was also in the north east undergoing a medical ahead of his move to Newcastle United. That took place on Wednesday with Sky Sports’ Keith Downie reporting that the Swedish international had passed it with no issues.

He posted on X: ‘Anthony Elanga has completed his Newcastle medical ahead of his £52m + £3m move from Nottingham Forest. Transfer progressing well; #NUFC and player finalising paperwork for big money move.’

Having had a lean few years on the transfer front because of constraints placed on them by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, the imminent signing of Elanga comes as a huge relief to Newcastle United fans who can now get excited about the prospect of a new face joining Howe’s squad with plenty of time to become acquainted with his new teammates before the season gets underway.

The Magpies face Celtic on Saturday 19 July in what will be their first game of pre-season before they head off to Austria for a training camp. They will then fly to Singapore and South Korea to play matches against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and a K-League team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, Elanga will not need too long to bond with some of his future club teammates having already played alongside both Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth at international level. Elanga is also a good friend of Will Osula and has spent time with the Magpies man during the off season.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United are far from done in the market if and when Elanga’s move to St James’ Park is confirmed, however. A back-up striker is high on their priority list following confirmation that Callum Wilson has left the club as a free agent.

A new centre-back is also wanted with Giorgio Scalvini and Leonardo Balerdi of Atalanta and Marseille respectively on their shortlist. The club also remain in negotiations with Burnley over a move for James Trafford - although progress on that deal has stalled in recent times as the Clarets hold firm in their valuation of the former Manchester City stopper.