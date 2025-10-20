Newcastle United have a potential fresh fitness concern ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash v Benfica at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United host Benfica at St James’ Park in the Champions League on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side will be without the injured Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento or Yoane Wissa for the match while Jamaal Lascelles, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie and Harrison Ashby are unavailable due to not being included in Newcastle’s Champions League squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a fresh concern that had been highlighted ahead of the 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday could impact Howe’s team selection on Tuesday night.

The Magpies boss has named an unchanged side for the last three matches in all competitions but could be forced into some changes due to the quick turnaround in matches.

Sandro Tonali concern

Sandro Tonali was a concern ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Brighton on Saturday having not trained with the first-team until Friday following international duty with England.

Tonali had suffered a knock during Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break but was able to start Italy’s two wins over Estonia and Israel during the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But against the latter, the 25-year-old midfielder went down and received treatment before getting back to his feet and completing the majority of the game.

Tonali then started at Brighton but was withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining in the match.

Although Tonali has started all but one of Newcastle’s matches this season, he has barely trained with the team this month, suffering two knocks in the process. Tonali suffered a blow to his leg against Forest but was able to complete the match and was spotted holding his hamstring for Italy but again managed to play on.

With a busy fixture period and Jacob Ramsey back in contention to add to Newcastle’s midfield options, Tonali will have to be managed carefully, given his importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Sandro Tonali ‘tired’ on international duty

Assessing Tonali’s performance against Israel last Tuesday, Football Italia wrote the midfielder looked ‘tired’, handing him a 6/10 rating.

Football Italia wrote: “The Newcastle star, one of the best Italy players under Gattuso, wasn’t as sharp as usual. Surely a bit tired, having already made 13 appearances this season.”

Sandro Tonali misses training ahead of Benfica clash

With Sky Sports cameras given brief access to Newcastle training at Darsley Park on Monday morning, it was reported that Tonali was one of the players missing from the session the media were allowed to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie tweeted: “Sandro Tonali was absent from Newcastle’s group training this morning — as Eddie Howe’s side prepare for the visit of Benfica in the Champions League tomorrow.

“The midfielder was subbed on 70mins at Brighton on Saturday. One to ask Howe at his 4.30pm press conference. Hall, Livramento & Wissa also still out missing as they individually rehab from respective injuries.”

As a disclaimer, the media only get access to a small part of the overall session, with Howe set to give more clarity on Tonali’s fitness in his press conference later on Monday.