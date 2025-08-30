The Premier League striker transfer dominoes could be about to fall for Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Newcastle are set to confirm the signing of 23-year-old forward Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart but remain active in the transfer window and are pushing to sign another striker before Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

A second striker signing for The Magpies would likely see them green light a move for Alexander Isak to join Liverpool, should an acceptable offer come in.

Isak is currently on strike at Newcastle and hasn’t played for the club since the end of last season in a bid to force a move away from the club.

Newcastle United pushing to sign another striker after Nick Woltemade

Newcastle have had two bids rejected by Wolverhampton Wanderers for Jorgen Strand Larsen and two rejected by Brentford for Yoane Wissa.

Brentford want to keep Wissa at the club and value the forward in excess of £50million despite the forward turning 29 next week and with less than a year left on his contract, with an extension option.

Newcastle’s latest rejected bid for Wissa was around £35million. The DR Congo international is yet to feature for Brentford this season amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future and has already agreed to join Newcastle, subject to a fee being agreed with Brentford.

Brentford’s signing of Dango Ouattara from AFC Bournemouth helped Brentford reinforce their attacking options after losing Bryan Mbeumo and with Wissa unavailable. But The Bees are still active in the market and are pushing to strike another attacker deal before the deadline.

According to Sky Sports, Brentford have submitted a £45million club-record bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Max Beier.

Transfer expert David Ornstein followed the story up by reporting that Brentford’s bid had been rejected by Dortmund. But The Bees still making moves to sign a forward is a big hint that an exit for Wissa could still be sanctioned.

It mirrors Isak’s situation at Newcastle and could directly influence it in the final few days of the window.

Eddie Howe on NUFC striker situation

Howe remained coy on Newcastle’s striker situation, refraining from confirming the imminent signing of Woltemade.

But when asked if Newcastle could still make another striker signing, the head coach said: “Well we haven’t brought anyone in yet so we are in the process of trying to do that. The best thing to do, from my position, is reflect and analyse if we are able to make a signing, then see what we do next.

“I think the last month really has been the same [looking to sign a striker]. It's been relentless. This has been a demanding window in lots of different ways.

“The work going in has been detailed. It has to be, we have to try and bring the right players to the football club. And there's been a big effort from everyone behind the scenes to try and achieve that.

“So as I said earlier, we look like we're getting closer, but nothing is signed yet. But it's certainly moving in the right direction.”