Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa remains a top transfer target for the Magpies this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Yoane Wissa this summer have taken a big step forward, according to Sky Sports. Wissa has been wanted by the Magpies throughout the window and has already been the subject of bids from the north east.

The first of those bids totalled a reported £25m but was rejected by the Bees. Brentford’s stance has been that the striker is not for sale this summer, although that may soften if they can secure a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pursuit of Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara has emerged in recent days and a breakthrough in negotiations for the Cherries man could pave the way for Wissa to make the switch to St James’ Park. That, however, also relies on Newcastle and Brentford reaching an agreement over a fee for the DR Congo international.

Brentford value Wissa at £40m, however, a fresh update from Sky Sports has hinted that a deal closer to £35m could be agreed in the near future. Wissa’s representatives, according to the report, are in the United Kingdom in hopes of ‘thrashing’ out a deal for the striker.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie posted on X: ‘ Newcastle are ready to finalise a deal with Brentford for forward Yoane Wissa — and are hoping a deal can be struck quickly. Understand the fee under discussion is around the £35m mark. Wissa's representatives are travelling to the UK today in the hope of thrashing out a deal. #NUFC have had one bid of £25m rejected last month. Wissa has made it clear he wants to leave and join Newcastle and is ready to travel as soon as he's given the green light. Meanwhile Brentford are looking to sign Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara.’

Wissa netted 19 goals in the Premier League last season and is viewed by the Magpies as a possible replacement for Callum Wilson. Wilson departed the club as a free agent last month and has recently completed a move to join West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Andrews’ Yoane Wissa comments

Speaking about the striker last week, Brentford’s new head coach admitted that all the attention and speculation surrounding the player’s future had impacted the club during their pre-season preparations. Andrews told Sky Sports : “The situation is he’s training at the training ground but I think it’s probably public knowledge at this stage that he left that training camp in Lisbon. It was probably the right decision for all parties in that we had to support him in what is a difficult time for him.

“We need to remember that it’s not just about the footballer, it’s about the human being and the person first. Again, public knowledge that there is some interest in Wissa so we have to respect that, respect him.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Yoane from last season and that is still the case now but obviously, it’s not ideal. [There is] constant communication with Yoane around the situation.

“I think he’s OK to a point. I’ve been in that position myself as a player, not to this level, but it can be stressful for an individual and I think that’s where it goes back to what our club is about, how it's run from the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always treat people with respect and again, when you look at the business we’ve done this season with the outgoings, it’s been done early. This is probably not wanted. It’s not an ideal scenario but what transfer window is.”