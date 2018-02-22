Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to Aleksandar Mitrovic's first goal for Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic is off the mark for loan club Fulham.

The Newcastle United striker scored in last night's 1-1 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

“Mitrovic needs time on the pitch, but I am very pleased with what I have seen of him so far," said Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic, who signed the 23-year-old on transfer deadline day last month.

"He offers us something different and will contribute even more in time.

“I am happy with all my players because they gave everything. Sometimes you cannot play the football you want to in matches, and that was the case.

“When that happens you have to show something else. The whole team displayed the right attitude, and I don’t want to single out anyone because it would not be fair.

“We are in a good place at the moment, and can look ahead with confidence.”

Promotion-chasing Fulham are fifth in the Championship.