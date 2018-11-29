Sol Campbell set for surprise return to Newcastle

Sol Campbell will be in the dugout at St James's Park next week – with Macclesfield Town.

The former Newcastle United defender has been appointed as manager of the Foootball League's basement club.

And Macclesfield take on Newcastle's Under-21s at St James's Park on Tuesday, December 4 in a Checkatrade Trophy tie.

"It is a great privilege for me to be here – I can't wait to get going," said Campbell.

"It's been a long time. Football is in my blood. I want to be a part of football again, and this is my first step into a managerial post."

Campbell made a handful of appearances for United in the 2010-11 season after joining as a free agent.

The former England international left the club at the end of the season.

Campbell met his players for the first time yesterday. It is the 44-year-old's first managerial appointment.

Macclesfield are three points adrift at the bottom of the League Two table.