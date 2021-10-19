Son of player signed by Kevin Keegan at Newcastle United makes his Under-18 debut for the club
The son of former Newcastle United defender John Beresford has made his Under-18 debut for the club.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:00 am
Beau Beresford, a left-back like his father, started Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League Cup win over Nottingham Forest.
Michael Ndiweni and Ellis Staunton were on target for United.
Beresford senior, signed by Kevin Keegan from Portsmouth in 1992, spent six years at St James’s Park.
The 55-year-old was at St James’s Park for Sunday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur, the club’s first since it changed ownership earlier this month.