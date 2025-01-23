Southampton bombshell injury blows confirmed ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ivan Juric has confirmed that he could be without two more of his key players when Southampton host Newcastle United this weekend - with Tyler Dibling already set to miss out.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Saints host Newcastle sat rock-bottom of the Premier League knowing that even if they are to record just their second league win of the season, they will still end the weekend as the league’s basement club. A 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend inflicted Southampton’s 18th Premier League loss of the season, four more than any other top-flight club this season.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have a very good recent record at St Mary’s having won three-straight games away against Saints, with their most recent victory coming in their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg meeting back in January 2023. Eddie Howe’s side have also won nine of their last ten matches in all competitions, with the only blemish on that record coming at the weekend at the hands of Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth.

The form and odds seemed stacked against Southampton this weekend, therefore, and news that they could be without two key players in addition to their already sidelined group, will not help their hopes of upsetting the pre-match predictions this weekend. Speaking to the media, Juric confirmed that Kamaldeen Sulemana will miss out on Saturday because of a hamstring issue.

“He has a little bit of a problem with his hamstrings and they are really scared about that, all medical staff, because he had problems in the past. We know that when he starts to play regularly that we can have problems. I think it's, I hope that it's nothing, and from Monday he will start training with the team.”

Juric also admitted that Aaron Ramsdale, a long-time Newcastle United target, is also a doubt to play on Saturday after suffering a knock in training: We have some problems with Rambo, with the goalkeeper.

“We will see tomorrow. I hope that he will be fine. And I think everybody is fit.

“He did something yesterday on the training ground. He feels pain here and we will see tomorrow.”

News of Sulemana and Ramsdale’s injuries will be a major blow for Southampton who will certainly be without Tyler Dibling this weekend. The teenager has been one of the bright sparks of Southampton’s season to date, but a foot injury he picked up during their defeat against Manchester United is set to keep him sidelined for around a month.

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Dibling in recent times, although Southampton’s reported asking price of north of £50m will likely deter the Magpies from making a bid for the winger. Howe, meanwhile, will speak to the media on Friday morning ahead of his side’s trip to the south coast.

Nick Pope is the only currently sidelined player that could be back in contention to play this weekend, although recent training pictures posted by the club have hinted that he may have to wait a little longer to pressure Martin Dubravka for a starting spot.