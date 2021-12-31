The fixture was scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 2, yet Covid-19 cases and injuries left Eddie Howe with less than 13 available outfield players with Premier League experience.

It is the second Newcastle match in succession which has been rescheduled after their match with Everton was also postponed.

Howe, already without a number of first-team players due to positive Covid-19 tests, lost Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser to injuries, and Javier Manquillo to suspension, during Monday’s game against Manchester United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

According to the Telegraph, ‘Southampton are furious at the late postponement and have lodged a complaint with the Premier League over the lack of transparency when fixtures are suddenly called off.’

Watford boost

Newcastle’s next league game is set to take place on January 15 against relegation rivals Watford at St James’ Park.

The Hornets have lost their last five league games, while three of their fixtures have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

Yet Claudio Ranieri’ side should have top scorer Emmanuel Dennis available for the match against the Magpies, after the 24-year-old withdrew from Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations squad.

A Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) statement claimed Dennis had withdrawn because Watford were "baring fangs".

Asked if the decision for Dennis to remain at Watford disrespected Afcon, Ranieri said: "No. They have a lot of players and then they changed the managers and everything.

"We were ready to give over the players, they didn't do it. The two boards spoke and for me it is OK.

"Of course he wanted to go to play but he also wanted to help Watford."

West Ham time altered

Finally, Newcastle’s Premier League game against West Ham has been moved to an earlier kick-off time after being selected for live TV broadcast.

The match at the London Stadium will still take place on Saturday, February 19 but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm and be shown live on BT Sport.

Newcastle's game away at Brentford on Saturday, February 26 hasn’t been chosen for live broadcast and will still kick off at 3pm.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative football coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.