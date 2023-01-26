Southampton seal defensive transfer ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle United
Southampton have added to their squad ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash with Newcastle United.
The Saints, who had centre-back Duje Caleta-Car sent-off late on for two bookable offences, have strengthened their defensive options ahead of the return leg at St James’s Park. Southampton have confirmed the signing of defender James Bree from Luton Town on a three-and-a-half year deal.
Bree has become Southampton’s third signing of the winter window and boss Nathan Jones has revealed his quality and versatility is one of the main reasons they moved to sign the 25-year-old who could be available to face the Magpies.
Jones said: “While we have really talented players in the full-back positions, we have been lighter on numbers than we would have liked, so the addition of James to the squad really helps us to address that. He’s also comfortable playing at centre-back too, so that versatility helps gives us another good option in a number of areas.”