Southampton seal defensive transfer ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle United

The Saints, who had centre-back Duje Caleta-Car sent-off late on for two bookable offences, have strengthened their defensive options ahead of the return leg at St James’s Park. Southampton have confirmed the signing of defender James Bree from Luton Town on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bree has become Southampton’s third signing of the winter window and boss Nathan Jones has revealed his quality and versatility is one of the main reasons they moved to sign the 25-year-old who could be available to face the Magpies.

Southampton have secured the signing of James Bree ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg with Newcastle United (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)