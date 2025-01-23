Newcastle United head to the south coast aiming to bounce back from their heavy defeat against Bournemouth at the weekend. Eddie Howe’s side know that a win would make it ten victories from their last eleven games and keep them fully in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Magpies still have a couple of players sidelined through injury, but Howe could welcome back one of his key players if not this week, then almost certainly ahead of their matches against Fulham and Arsenal at the beginning of February.

Southampton, meanwhile, will begin Saturday’s match rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table as Ivan Juric tries to discover a formula that will help the Saints survive the drop. However, Juric will be without Tyler Dibling after he suffered an injury during their defeat to Manchester United last week - one that will see the teenager miss this weekend’s game.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Southampton v Newcastle United:

1 . Ross Stewart - out Stewart has endured a hugely frustrating time at Southampton following his move from Sunderland. The Scotland international has played just five times for the Saints this season but has not been seen in action since October with a muscle injury.

2 . Jack Stephens - out Stephens picked up an injury in training and could miss the whole of January.

3 . Kamaldeen Sulemana - out Sulemana has injured his hamstring and will not feature against Newcastle United.