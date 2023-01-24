Newcastle United visit Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tonight - here is the latest injury news

It’s Newcastle’s first major semi-final in 18 years as they travel to St Mary’s looking to continue their solid run of form against Premier League opposition. Eddie Howe’s side haven’t lost to a top flight side since August.

They face a Southampton side who knocked out Manchester City in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win. The previous meeting between the sides saw The Magpies claim a 4-1 win at St Mary’s back in November.

The Saints’ late consolation was the last time United goalkeeper conceded a competitive goal. He has kept nine consecutive clean sheets since that match and will be looking to make it 10 in a row tonight.

Both Newcastle and Southampton have players already ruled out of tonight’s match. Here’s the list of the outs and doubts for tonight’s semi-final first leg...

Southampton: Alex McCarthy - doubt The goalkeeper is a doubt for tonight's match with a foot injury.

Southampton: Armel Bella-Kotchap - doubt Unlikely to feature due to a knee injury.

Southampton: Juan Larios - out Has been out for an extended spell with a groin injury.

Southampton: Valentino Livramento - out The young right-back is out with a muscular injury.