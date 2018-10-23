Southampton v Newcastle United: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Newcastle United make the trip to the South Coast to face Southampton on October 27 needing to secure their first win of the season at the 10th attempt.

Having faced five of last season's top six alongside Cardiff City, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion, Rafa Benitez's side sit bottom of the Premier League and fears of relegation are beginning to mount of Tyneside.

But with a trip to 16th place Southampton on the horizon, a team who battled relegation themselves last year, presents the Magpies with a good chance of gaining a massive three points - however whether they succeed is a different matter.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at St Mary's on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via our reporter, Miles Starforth.

How can I follow Southampton v Newcastle live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the Newcastle United section on the Shields Gazette website.

Who is the referee?

Chris Kavanagh is the man in the middle. His assistants will be Daniel Cook and Sian Massey-Ellis.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Salomon Rondon could return after a three-game absence following an injury to his thigh in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last month. Should Rondon be available for Saturday's trip, he will compete against Yoshinori Muto and Joselu in Benitez's traditional lone striker slot.

Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez and Mohammed Diame have all been ever-present members of Benitez's team in the Premier League so far.

Southampton striker Danny Ings, a former Newcastle target, is the one to watch following his summer loan move from Liverpool. In the Saints' previous outing, Ings was accompanied up front by Charlie Austin - so boss Mark Hughes could opt for another front two pairing.

Another recent signing in winger Mohammed Elyounoussi is also deemed to be a threat as he still awaits his first goal in Southampton colours. Geordie-born and ex Toon youth product Fraser Forster is yet to make the match day squad this season as his St Mary's future remains in doubt.

What is the form of Southampton and Newcastle?

Both teams stand in similar stead - the only difference being that Southampton have won a game - courtesy of a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Take that away alongside one of their three draws, Newcastle have scored (6) and conceded (14) the same amount as their hosts, who sit in 16th place.

What are the odds?

Newcastle are 14/5 to win on the South Coast for the first time since 2004 and 11/5 to draw. Southampton are priced as the favourites at 21/20.