Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Trippier price tag reportedly set

Kieran Trippier will reportedly be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid for £15m in January, but only if they are able to sign a replacement.

Trippier has long been linked with a move to St James’s Park and would be a major coup for the Magpies, should he make the move to the north east next month.

The England international is open for a return to the Premier League and had been linked with Manchester United in the summer, however, the Red Devil’s could not agree a price with Atletico.

Jesse Lingard updates

One move that doesn’t look likely to happen in January is one that sees Jesse Lingard end up at St James’s Park.

EJesse Lingard and Kieran Trippier had been linked with moves to Newcastle United in January (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Lingard, who is entering the last few months of his contract at Old Trafford, has reportedly opted to stay at Manchester United under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

David Ornstein is reporting that although Lingard is still planning on leaving the club in the summer, with no new contract negotiations on the horizon, he is not expected to sign a pre-contract deal with another club in January.

Previously, Lingard’s representatives had been spotted at St James’s Park, leading to great speculation that he may be one of the first men through the door in January.

Championship club interested in Toon duo

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in securing the services of Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff in January.

Gayle has found himself on the fringes at St James’s Park this season and has played just four times in all competitions so far this campaign.

Forest are just one of a few Championship clubs aiming to add Gayle to their ranks for a late season promotion push, with Middlesbrough and West Brom also believed to hold an interest.

Rumours linking Sean Longstaff with a move to the City Ground have come from The Sun who believe that Forest boss Steve Cooper is a fan and that Longstaff would help them in their bid for promotion.

Longstaff had been heavily-linked with a move to Everton in the summer and will be out of contract at St James’s Park at the end of the season.

