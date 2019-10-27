The special Miguel Almiron moment Newcastle United fans can learn from

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Yet the encouragement from a ball boy from behind the Leazes End brought the Paraguayan back to his feet met by applause from the home crowd.

It wasn’t usual groans as Almiron sees another opportunity go begging. It was perhaps a moment where United fans appreciated just what he brings to this Steve Bruce team.

Yes, the wait for the elusive first goal continues but the 25-year-old once again, particularly in the first-half, showed how important he is to this Newcastle system.

Almiron probably should have found the net after five minutes but unfortunately, it was a complete mis-hit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk continues to linger around his goalscoring woes - but there is more to Almiron’s game. His defensive work is second to none.

Numerous times throughout the afternoon, he busted a nut to clean up the danger down the right-hand side.

Then, on several occasions, the Paraguayan showed superb energy and courage to carry his team from defence to attack.

Of course, not everything went Almiron’s way. His final product, in parts, was still lacklustre. But he is getting closer.

What Almiron did do is enough to justify his place in Bruce’s starting 11 and show by THAT advertising board reaction just how much he wants to wheel away in celebration.