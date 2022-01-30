News that Bruno Guimaraes had completed his move from Lyon to Newcastle United was greeted by elation and delight across the fan base.

The Brazilian moves to Tyneside for an undisclosed fee, believed to be more than £30m, and has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Magpies.

Guimaraes, who is currently on international duty with Brazil, conducted his medical whilst away representing his country and has become Newcastle United’s third signing of the window.

Naturally, fans took to social media to express their delight about the news and here are is just a flavour of how Magpies supporters reacted to the news:

@FPLHow: What a brilliant signing. Now let's kick on!

@uhugl3w: Unreal signing! Wow! Fair play, never believed it would happen but this is a massive statement

@MarytheGeordie: This is amazing!! I still pinch myself sometimes with these owners

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: General view inside the stadium as fans show support prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on December 27, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@iamheavyhands: That is a massive signing. If ever there was a signal of intent from the owners, it’s that. More, I want more #NUFC

@nufcsanjay: Can't stop looking at this, just can't believe Bruno Guimarães, the guy who's been ripping it up week in week out in Ligue 1, is actually a #NUFC player. Literally could start for most other teams in Europe.

@jonnymattison1: Keep them coming @NUFC can’t wait to see the quality he adds to our midfield feels like lift off for this club now slowly but surely we will get there #nufc

@TMarksta: Great signing for the club hopefully a couple more can be done by end of transfer window #NUFC #NUFCTransfers

@SavMondo: Great signing!

@jackadmerin: Still feel like I’m dreaming after a 14 year nightmare. Credit to the owners for their work during what is always a difficult transfer window. The right kind of signing who can be an integral part of our new journey for years to come

@PonsAelius1892: Fantastic signing. Decent window. Well done NUFC.

@SenorDelboy: Brilliant signing, welcome to the club! Hopefully a few more follow before the window closes

@Lauren_DBF: Speechless....what a statement of intent

