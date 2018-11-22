'Spineless and gutless!': Newcastle fans react to ex-defender's shocking comments

Newcastle United fans have been quick to hit back after a former defender accused them of 'moaning' too much.

Speaking at a fans' forum, former Magpie Daryl Janmaat - now of Watford - criticised the Newcastle faithful when comparing them to fans of the Hornets.

The Dutch full-back took the dig when asked about the atmosphere at Vicarage Road, saying: "It’s massively different to my former club. Newcastle fans expect too much and can moan quickly."

And fans have been quick to react to these comments, with many far from pleased with the 29-year-old's shocking statement.

Here's the best of the reaction from Newcastle fans on social media:

On Facebook, Barry J Ingham said: "Spineless & gutless in the relegation season"

But Paul Fearon argued: "He's right though, at they minute most refuse to boycott one game but turn up and sit in silence except to boo HT/ft/subs. If you go you need to support them not watch them."

On Twitter, @1892JP posted: "I remember when @Lascelles16 sussed you out in no time, soft lad."

@JoshsOpinion added: "Kind of guy that is clearly comfortable when nothing is expected of him."

@Cosseycj tweeted: "Nothing to do with the fact that there was players like janmatt that had no heart and zero effort, it’s players like him that got us relegated and then he refused to play in the championship, classy player and a classy guy!! Not!!!!"

@chutchinson7 saw Janmaat's side though, saying: "True story. If Nufc is not winning 20mins into the game its a total different stadium"

@Rae_C said: "Fans tend to moan when players chuck the towel in. As janmaat often did in the relegation season."

@Adrian___29 commented: "This guy is probably one of the worst defenders we've had in the last 10 years"

@CaptainJLasc added: "Muppet this fella good riddance"

@littledennisq posted: "Bottom of the league and he expected a great atmosphere, if he had put the same amount of effort in his game as he did in to his next deal maybe NUFC would have stayed up.