The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League as Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton plan moves ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to ‘accelerate’ their bid to land Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

The Portugal international is reportedly on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs despite revealing his desire to help Gary O’Neil’s side move to ‘another level’ in the future. Neto joined Wolves from Lazio in a £14m deal during the summer of 2019 and has scored 14 goals and provided 24 assists in 135 appearances during that time. The versatile forward has been linked with moves to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in recent seasons and was believed to be one option under consideration by Newcastle as they look to add a wide player to Eddie Howe’s squad over the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Speculation over Neto’s future was the topic of conversation last week as Wolves boss O’Neil said: “I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club. Obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays. I think so (there’s a chance he stays). There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it. But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.”

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has described Neto a ‘really appreciated and very highly rated’ by Spurs and believes the North London club will move forwards for the Wolves star and kickstart a hectic period of recruitment ahead of the new Premier League season.

Romano said on a Playback Livestream, he said: “Pedro Neto remains a player really appreciated and very highly rated by Tottenham. So, for sure, he is one of the players they’ve always had on the list. Let’s see if they will decide to accelerate, but I expect Tottenham to be busy starting from next week.”

Liverpool set demands for Southampton target

Liverpool have rejected a offer for Fabio Carvalho from Premier League rivals Southampton - and have reportedly set their stance over the young forward’s future.

The 21-year-old has impressed for the Reds during their recent tour of the United States as Arne Slot’s side claimed wins against Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Betis and found the net against both Premier League clubs. His performances have caught the eye of the new Liverpool head coach, who is said to be against selling Carvalho and could hand the former Fulham academy product a chance to impress during the opening weeks of the Premier League season. That would be a boost for Carvalho after he struggled to game regular game-time under former manager Jurgen Klopp and was sent out on loan to the likes of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and Championship side Hull City over the last year.

Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the pre-season match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newly-promoted Southampton made an approach to sign Carvalho on a permanent deal over the weekend but were unsuccessful with their opening offer of around £15m and it remains to be seen whether they return with an improved bid. CaughtOffside have now claimed Liverpool have informed their Premier League rivals and any other suitors it would take an offer above £25m before they will consider the sale of the Portugal Under-21 international.