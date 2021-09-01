Squad depth concerns and no sympathy: Newcastle United counting cost of summer transfer window but what next for under-fire Steve Bruce?

What next for Newcastle United head Steve Bruce? (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce started off slow, peaked at a £25million shot before the bartender Mike Ashley stopped serving.

In other words, the club had three months to strengthen its playing squad in the summer transfer window but have somehow ended worse for wear.

An extraordinary tale at any other Premier League football. The norm at St James’s Park under this owner.

The question now is, where do the Magpies and Bruce go from here?

Lacking serious squad depth

Joe Willock’s return following his remarkable loan spell doesn’t even constitute as bare minimum to what transfer business was needed.

Newcastle unquestionably possesses a weaker squad than last season, even if Bruce is adamant it’s the same.

He might be right in terms of the starting XI but he must recognise he lacks serious squad depth after overseeing Andy Carroll, Christan Atsu, Florian Lejeune and Matty Longstaff’s exits.

If anyone buys into Bruce’s theory then it’s worth reminding that even if you stand still you become poorer because the teams around you strengthen.

In his 25-man Premier League squad, four goalkeepers are named, leaving just 21 outfield players.

The attack is thin. Newcastle have already had a Callum Wilson injury scare. Allan Saint-Maximin, with his pace and power, is also at risk of breaking down.

Bruce says he has “adequate cover” up top. Dwight Gayle, Joelinton and Ryan Fraser scored five Premier League goals between them last season – that would suggest otherwise.

The defence is leaky given it has shipped eight goals in the league so far. The midfield, even with Willock, has its problems.

But there’s no time to moan for Bruce. Regardless of United’s failure in the market, a way of rectifying the winless start to the season must be found.

Possible resignation

This won’t happen. But should he strongly consider it?

Bruce is said to be left angry and frustrated after the club failed with deadline day loans for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara.

Indeed, he wanted four new players and got one – his top target Joe Willock.

Bruce walked away from Hull City when it got tough in the transfer market. At Newcastle, Rafa Benitez refused to put up with it any longer.

The truth is, as much as Bruce’s relationship with the fans is all-but beyond repair, he’d probably be better thought of if he were to call time.

No sympathy from supporters

You do question why Bruce is willing to remain in the job when the majority of the fanbase is against him.

Ashley, time after time, throws his managers under the bus, and Bruce is no exception, even if he was aware of what he was getting into when he accepted the job.

The growing discontent made it imperative that Ashley backed his head coach. Clearly, he didn’t, and Bruce is left to face Newcastle fans on his own.

He’ll get no sympathy because as much as the squad needed to improve on last season, it’s still good enough to survive.

What happens between now and January at least, is on Bruce. Supporters doubt he is the man to get the best out of these players.

Time will tell if all spells disaster.

