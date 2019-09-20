The staggering amount of Newcastle United tickets left unsold - a DAY before Brighton clash
Just over 8,000 home tickets remain unsold for Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow evening.
The Gazette did a count on Thursday last week, where around 8,900 seats remained on general sale for the visit of Graham Potter’s men.
And with the game now just over 24 hours away, United have only been able to shift another 800 tickets with the attendance set to rival the 44,157 set against Watford last month.
Like the Hornets, Brighton are not expected to bring much of an away following given it is their largest journey of the season.
Interestingly, the unsold tickets do not factor in the away fans. There is also the option for fans to watch it on TV with Sky Sports broadcasting live in what is a 5:30pm kick-off.
Fan Group Toon For Change has encouraged fans to boycott the game after the Watford clash attracted the lowest top-flight attendance since December 2012.