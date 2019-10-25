The staggering number of Newcastle United tickets UNSOLD for Wolves visit with average attendance on the decline
Around 7,000 home tickets remain unsold for Newcastle United’s Premier League encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
Crowds at St James’s Park have taken a noticeable hit this season due to the ongoing feud with owner Mike Ashley.
Eyebrows were raised when the visit of Watford attracted 44,157 in a 1-1 draw at the end of August before the next home clash with Brighton, three weeks later, proved even less appealing.
In front of the Sky Sports cameras, United recorded their lowest attendance in almost 10 years with just 43,316 spectators stepping through the turnstiles for a 0-0 scoreline.
The attendance unsurprisingly jumped back up to 51,198 for the 1-0 victory over Manchester United - the highest of the campaign - however Newcastle are set for another low attendance against Wolves.
As of Friday morning, 7,198 home tickets remain on general sale at the club’s box office as United again feature live on Sky Sports in a 2pm kick-off.
So far, the Magpies’ average attendance for league matches stands at 46,509. After the opening four games last term - Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester - United’s average was 51,807.
Steve Bruce addressed dwindling crowds in his Brighton post-match press conference last month and said: “Only thing we can try to do is to win games.
“We understand that. We’ll try. It’s the only way you can try to get people back. The way to try and get people back is to win a few matches.”