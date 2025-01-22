The race for European places took a number of twists and turns last weekend as the likes of Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth battle to compete in continental competition next season.

The Magpies went in blistering form ahead of their home clash with top six rivals Bournemouth - but their run came to a shuddering end as the Cherries produced a fine display to claim a comprehensive win at St James Park. Nottingham Forest claimed a 3-2 home win against struggling Southampton to move into third place and Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory against Wolves to leapfrog Newcastle into the top four. Eddie Howe’s side are also under pressure from improving Manchester City after the reigning Premier League champions strolled to a 6-0 win at Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.