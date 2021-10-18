Bruce’s winless side was beaten 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur at St James's Park yesterday in front of the club’s new owners, including Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. There were more "we want Brucie out” chants from fans.

The club’s head coach had hit out at journalists before the Premier League game following a week of speculation over his future in the wake of the £300million takeover.

Asked if he expected to be in charge for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhhurst Park, Bruce told Sky Sports: “That’s for other people to decide.

“If I was reading everything or seeing everything last week, I may not have been here today, but my job is to get results.

“If you have not won in seven or eight, you come under pressure, and that’s the Premier League. It’s a big league for big boys, and I’ll carry on the best I can until told otherwise.”

Asked if the club was in a relegation battle, Bruce said: “Have we not been in that for five of the last six years? I would think so.

“We’ve been up against it since I picked up the reins. To finish 12th and 13th, I found that very respectable for where we are at the moment.

Steve Bruce arrives at St James's Park.

“I’m still convinced we’ll win a relegation battle again, but of course if you’re in the bottom half of the division, then you’re in a relegation battle, if that’s the way you want to put it so early.”

