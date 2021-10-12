Steve Bruce arrives at Newcastle United training ground as future remains uncertain

The 60-year-old’s future on Tyneside remains uncertain following the £300million+ takeover of PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.

Bruce met face-to-face with director Amanda Staveley for the first time at the training ground on Monday but no decision was made.

It has been widely reported that Bruce is expected to be relieved of duties ahead of the Magpies’ Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Bruce, speaking to the Daily Telegraph last week, admitted he was fearing the sack.

“I want to continue,” he said.

"I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for

"New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.”

Steve Bruce remains as Newcastle United's head coach. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

