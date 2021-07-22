Jack Young.

Bruce, without all four of his senior goalkeepers, had Dan Langley, Max Thompson and Will Brown training with his group ahead of tomorrow night’s friendly away to Doncaster Rovers. Langley – who played in Sunday’s defeat to York City – is set to start the game at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Outfield players Tom Allan, Oisin McEntee and Jack Young also trained with the first-team squad yesterday. The trio played for the Under-23s in their game against League Two club Harrogate Town on Sunday.

Joelinton – who limped off against York with a calf problem – also took part in the session, and could feature at the Keepmoat Stadium, where Newcastle are set to be backed by more than 3,000 fans.