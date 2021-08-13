Steve Bruce 'eyes' more signings as Newcastle United 'show interest' in £23.5m-rated duo

Here’s the latest gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Steve Bruce ‘eyes’ three more signings

Steve Bruce is close to signing his number one target Joe Willock but he doesn’t want his transfer business to end there.

Newcastle United are reportedly set to hold talks with Roma's Carles Perez. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Arsenal midfielder is undergoing his medical today after agreeing personal terms with United. The fee is believed to be in excess of £20m.

Asides from Willock, 90min claims the Magpies head coach is eyeing as many as three new arrivals – most likely two loans – during the final few weeks on the summer window.

Newcastle ‘set’ to hold Carles Perez transfer talks

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto will meet with Newcastle United this week to discuss a deal for Carles Perez, according to reports in Italy.

Pinto is flying to England to hold talks with Chelsea over Tammy Abraham, though Corriere Della Sera reports he’ll also meet with the Magpies.

It’s claimed United could seal a season-long loan deal with a “redemption obligation” next summer.

Perez, 23, joined the Serie A club permanently from Barcelona last year for around £9.5million.

Magpies credited with Amadou Diawara interest

As per Corriere dello Sport, Perez isn’t the only Roma player Newcastle are supposedly keen on.

Amadou Diawara, also linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, is said to be interesting United.

Diawara, formerly of Bologna and Napoli, is a central midfielder and a Guinea international.

According to reports elsewhere, the 24-year-old is being valued at £14m this summer.

