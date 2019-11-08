Matt Ritchie.

The winger, sidelined since late August, had been due to return from ankle surgery this month. However, Ritchie has been given some time off by head coach Steve Bruce after “pulling up sore” in training.

“Matt’s still a bit of a concern,” said Bruce. “He’s had a reaction to training. He was going on very nicely. To be honest, we thought he was back 10 days ago, but he pulled up sore in training.”

Defender Fabian Schar (knee) will not be available for tomorrow’s home game against Bournemouth.