Steve Bruce issues Newcastle United injury update following Allan Saint-Maximin's return from illness

Paul Dummett.

Steve Bruce’s preparations for the new season have been hit by injury and illness this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Bruce – who welcomed Allan Saint-Maximin back from a spell out with an illness yesterday – has given a positive update ahead of next weekend’s season-opener against West Ham United after the club’s 3-0 friendly win over Norwich City at St James’s Park.

“I’d like one or two to be a little bit more match fit, of course, with the problems we’ve had, but the good thing is going into the season we’ve only really got Paul Dummett (out),” said United’s head coach, who is also without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (foot).