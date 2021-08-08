Steve Bruce issues Newcastle United injury update following Allan Saint-Maximin's return from illness
Newcastle United’s treatment room is emptying ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
Steve Bruce’s preparations for the new season have been hit by injury and illness this summer.
However, Bruce – who welcomed Allan Saint-Maximin back from a spell out with an illness yesterday – has given a positive update ahead of next weekend’s season-opener against West Ham United after the club’s 3-0 friendly win over Norwich City at St James’s Park.
“I’d like one or two to be a little bit more match fit, of course, with the problems we’ve had, but the good thing is going into the season we’ve only really got Paul Dummett (out),” said United’s head coach, who is also without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (foot).
“We’ve come through unscathed. Obviously, all our focus now is on the preparation for West Ham. In terms of getting through pre-season, and having people on the pitch, we look OK."