Steve Bruce jets off to China for Newcastle United's Premier League Asia Cup friendly

Newcastle United’s new head coach Steve Bruce is heading out to the Magpies’ China training camp.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 10:15
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Steve Bruce, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday at The Den on February 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

The 58-year-old was appointed as Rafa Benitez’s replacement this morning but due to logistics Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson will take the first-team for today’s match in Nanjing’s Olympic Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bruce, with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence are flying out to meet up with the team in Shanghai, where the team will play either West Ham United or Manchester City on Saturday.