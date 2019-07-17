Steve Bruce jets off to China for Newcastle United's Premier League Asia Cup friendly
Newcastle United’s new head coach Steve Bruce is heading out to the Magpies’ China training camp.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 10:15
The 58-year-old was appointed as Rafa Benitez’s replacement this morning but due to logistics Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson will take the first-team for today’s match in Nanjing’s Olympic Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Bruce, with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence are flying out to meet up with the team in Shanghai, where the team will play either West Ham United or Manchester City on Saturday.