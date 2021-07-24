Steve Bruce makes Newcastle United transfer and budget admission

The club, backed by more than 3,000 fans, beat Doncaster Rovers 3-2 at the Keepmoat Stadium on Friday night thanks to goals from Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson.

Here’s the latest news and gossip from around St James’s Park today:

Steve Bruce on transfers:

Newcastle's Callum Wilson celebrates his goal with Allan Saint-Maximin. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“We’re going to still have to be patient,” Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“I know that’s awful from me, but we haven’t the biggest of budgets. In the market we’re looking at – loan market in particular – we’re going to have to let the big, big clubs go to work.

“Midfield is the main area. We’re weaker than we were last year, because we haven’t got Joe Willock.

"We need to keep improving, but it’s very difficult with limited funds, but I’ll keep bashing away to try to improve us, little by little.”

James McCarthy could be ‘lured’ into Newcastle move

James McCarthy could reportedly be lured to Newcastle this summer if he is unable to agree fresh terms at Crystal Palace.

That’s according to 90min, who claims Graeme Jones’ coaching role with the Magpies could tempt the Republic of Ireland midfielder to Tyneside.

McCarthy worked with Jones at Wigan Athletic and Everton when Roberto Martinez was in charge. The 30-year-old rates the Gateshead-born coach very highly and the chance to reunite with him is appealing.

The former Hamilton Academical star is one of several out-of-contract players waiting to hear if they’ll be offered new deals at Selhurst Park under Patrick Vieira.

Celtic have previously held talks with McCarthy, while Burnley and West Ham United have also been credited with interest.

Jonas Gutierrez finds new club

Newcastle cult hero Jonas Gutierrez has extended his playing career after joining Argentine outfit Club Almagro.

The 38-year-old has no plans to retire. Almargo are based in his home city of Buenos Aires.

Tweeting about the move, Gutierrez said: “Happy to fulfill a dream. Thanks a lot @almagroficial.”

