Kelland Watts at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 21-year-old defender – who spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle – has featured in all of the club’s three pre-season friendlies.

Jack Young, Joe White and Matthew Bondswell have also featured for Steve Bruce's side over the past fortnight.

"Look, they were delighted,” said Bruce. "I'm sure they’ll remember their debuts.

"Kell Watts is the one. I was privately very pleased with him after York, and he hasn't done himself any harm. He came on in the second half (against Rotherham), and I thought him and Paul Dummett looked at ease. You can see Kell has now played at EFL level, and has matured. It’s difficult to make a decision after two or three weeks, but he has been good to watch.

"It's been good to see the three lads on the pitch, who will enjoy their moment. I know it's only a pre-season friendly, but, for them, it's great to see them playing for their club."

Joe White, an 18-year-old midfielder, came off the bench in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Rotherham United.

Bruce added: "We have had to wait. With young 'uns, what I have learned is you have to wait. He (White) had a really positive start with us then, he's grown. It looks like he has been in a greenhouse for the last six months!

"It’s great to see the young ones come through. Whether they can play in the Premier League? That’s the big question. We hope so, that's for sure."

