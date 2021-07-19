Steve Bruce names player who's been a 'big help' to him at Newcastle United

The club revealed on the eve of yesterday’s friendly against York City that Joelinton would wear the No.7 shirt in 2021/22.

That jersey had been worn by Carroll last season, and Steve Bruce confirmed after the club's 1-0 defeat at the LNER Community Stadium that the striker would not be returning to the club this term following the expiry of his contract at the end of last month.

"He's out of contract,” said Bruce, who recruited Carroll two years ago after he left West Ham United as a free agent.

"I had a conversation with Andy. I think he wants to go and play. I wish the lad all the best. I hope it goes for the rest of his career. He's certainly been a big help to me in the last couple of years, that's for sure."

Carroll, sold to Liverpool for £35million in 2011, scored one goal last season.

The 32-year-old had found his opportunities limited by the former of Callum Wilson, signed last summer for £20million, and only played 383 minutes of Premier League football, despite staying injury-free.

Striker Dwight Gayle has signed a new three-year deal at Newcastle. The 30-year-old’s previous contract had been due to expire this summer.

Meanwhile, Bruce – who has agreed to sell 30-year-old defender Florian Lejeune to Alaves – must now put together a 25-man squad for the new Premier League season.

The club is yet to make a signing in the summer window.

"All of the decisions of getting a 25-man squad together is what it is all about now," Bruce told Sky Sports News. "All the work begins. We have got irons in the fire for two or three things, and we’ll see what that develops.

"Flo Lejeune is away talking with the Spanish club where he was on loan last year, so something might develop there.