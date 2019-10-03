'Steve Bruce needs a miracle' – a fan review of Newcastle United's head coach
The majority of people who know anything about football thought that going from Rafael Benitez to Steve Bruce would be committing footballing suicide.
Unfortunately the Newcastle hierarchy were in the select few that thought it was a good idea.
The players look utterly bemused as to what formation they are playing and their roles within the side.
Under Benitez Newcastle were tough to break down, they never rolled over. There was always a game plan with Benitez, under Bruce it is the complete opposite. The supporters can see it a mile off the system just isn't working, so why can't Bruce?
The simple fact of the matter is Bruce is a dinosaur stuck in the 1990's, he has never moved with the times or adapted his style and it's blatantly obvious.
The parallels between Bruce and Steve McClaren's relegation season are frightening. Foreign players arriving with the potential but with no experience of the Premier League.
The problem being, it takes time for those players to adjust to not only a new league but also a different language and a different culture.
Newcastle's statistics under Bruce are alarming to say the least. Before Sunday's laughable display against Leicester, the Magpies averaged 37.7% possession - Don't forget this included games against a poor Brighton and Watford side and newly promoted Norwich.
The players have suffered with the change in management, there can be no escaping that fact. Benitez knew how to get the best out of this set of players, Bruce does not.
The club have previously stated that they cannot afford another relegation, however, the decision making over the summer makes it look like they want to spend more time in the Championship.
Bruce will be afforded time only because the club will not want to be proved wrong. That makes the supporters' blood boil, in the end it they who suffer.
With attendances continuing to fall at a lifeless St James' Park, Bruce needs a miracle to turn this already atrocious season around. If you cannot beat the teams around you, especially at home you are only going to go in one direction.