LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Unfortunately the Newcastle hierarchy were in the select few that thought it was a good idea.

The players look utterly bemused as to what formation they are playing and their roles within the side.

Under Benitez Newcastle were tough to break down, they never rolled over. There was always a game plan with Benitez, under Bruce it is the complete opposite. The supporters can see it a mile off the system just isn't working, so why can't Bruce?

The simple fact of the matter is Bruce is a dinosaur stuck in the 1990's, he has never moved with the times or adapted his style and it's blatantly obvious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parallels between Bruce and Steve McClaren's relegation season are frightening. Foreign players arriving with the potential but with no experience of the Premier League.

The problem being, it takes time for those players to adjust to not only a new league but also a different language and a different culture.

Newcastle's statistics under Bruce are alarming to say the least. Before Sunday's laughable display against Leicester, the Magpies averaged 37.7% possession - Don't forget this included games against a poor Brighton and Watford side and newly promoted Norwich.

The players have suffered with the change in management, there can be no escaping that fact. Benitez knew how to get the best out of this set of players, Bruce does not.

The club have previously stated that they cannot afford another relegation, however, the decision making over the summer makes it look like they want to spend more time in the Championship.

Bruce will be afforded time only because the club will not want to be proved wrong. That makes the supporters' blood boil, in the end it they who suffer.