Steve Bruce 'positive' after discussions with midfielder
Stve Bruce says he’s “positive” about the Newcastle United future of Isaac Hayden.
Hayden – who played in last nights 3-1 win over Hibernian at Easter Road – asked to leave the club last summer – and again in January – for family reasons.
However, then-manager Rafa Benitez blocked a move for the midfielder, who joined the club from Arsenal in the summer of 2016.
Bruce – who had Hayden on loan while manager of Hull City – has had talks with the 24-year-old over his future at United.
Asked if he was confident Hayden would stay at Newcastle, Bruce said: “I sincerely hope so.
“He's another really good young player who I had the privilege to work with at Hull. All the indications are positive, so let's hope we can persuade him to stay and play his football at Newcastle. Certainly, that's what I want.”
Hayden spoke to the Gazette about his situation while in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy earlier this month.
“The thing is with me is that I’ve made it clear a lot over the last year, but I respect the fans and the football club, and I’m not going to talk about it anymore now,” said Hayden, who was outstanding in the second half of last season.
“I’m fully committed to the football club as I’ve proven over the last six months. My commitment has never been faulted. Whatever happens, happens. I’m here, I’m playing pre-season games.”