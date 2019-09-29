'Steve Bruce is a Premier League manager, never doubt yourself' – Newcastle United fans react to their Leicester City hammering
From minute one to 90 Newcastle United were given a footballing lesson by Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.
It was 5-0 going on 10 at the King Power Stadium this afternoon as Isaac Hayden was red-carded and the Magpies capitulated in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
Fan reaction on Twitter was less than complementary of head coach Steve Bruce after yet another abject Premier League display.
Here’s a summary of YOUR comments – look away now Newcastle fans...
@BootGeordie – “We will 100% be relegated this season. I'm mentally prepared for it. No hope. Shambolic. #BRUCEOUT #NUFC.”
@PaulSutcliffe80 – “It really is diabolical. Absolutely clueless imo. Players haven’t got any idea what they are doing. Bruce needs to go, cannot see it getting better at all, better to do it now rather than carry on nosediving to the championship. #BruceOut #AshleyOut.”
@Ted203_ – “Imagine letting Rafa walk away and replace him with ‘Structureless Steve’ or ‘Spineless Steve’. It’s Mike Ashley’s world. We’re just living in it. #NUFC #NotOnThisPlanet.”
@DarrenRushe – “One thing you can say when we had Rafa. We never got hammered with 11 or 10 men we had an identity a game plan we played to our strengths.”
@LFerriday – “Steve Bruce is a Premier League football manager. Never doubt yourself x #NUFC.”
@geraintholmes – “Have #nufc had all XI players set off? I can’t see any tackles, passes, crosses, running and or just general footballing behaviour from a B&W shirt.”