Steve Bruce press conference LIVE: Newcastle United manager reveals injury latest ahead of Tottenham clash
Steve Bruce faces the press today ahead of Newcastle United's trip to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.
By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 06:00
The Magpies are in poor form coming into the clash, with two defeats in as many games, including a 4-1 drubbing by newly-promoted Norwich City.
Spurs, however, have four points from two Premier League games, including a credible point away to league champions Manchester City last Saturday.
