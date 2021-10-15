Steve Bruce press conference: Newcastle United head coach set to address his future, takeover and Tottenham test
Steve Bruce will face the local and national media as Newcastle United prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur, despite huge uncertainty surrounding his future.
It had been widely reported that Bruce was expected to be sacked as head coach this week but instead is set to be in the St James’s Park home dugout on Sunday afternoon.
The visit of Spurs to Tyneside is Newcastle’s first game under the new ownership of The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers.
Supporters had hoped the new era would begin without Bruce, with 94.3% of Newcastle United Supporters Trust members voting in favour of him departing.
The former Manchester United is set to take questions on his future, the takeover and Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs.
It promises to be an interesting afternoon at Bruce’s press briefing – and you can follow it right here with the Shields Gazette with updates from 2:15pm.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Steve Bruce press conference (Friday October 15)
Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 10:35
- Steve Bruce will face the local and national media at 1:30pm today
- The Newcastle United head coach had expected to be sacked this week
- Instead, Bruce is set to take charge of the Magpies’ fixture with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday
- Live updates from 2:15pm as Bruce addresses his future and takeover
A look back an incredible seven days on Tyneside
What director Amanda Staveley has said on Bruce’s future
Amanda Staveley when previously asked about Bruce’s future
“At the moment what we can say is that we’re very aware we’re sitting in the relegation zone, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure the football club gets out of that position. We’ll make the decisions that need to be made.”
This is what Bruce said on his future last week
Steve Bruce, speaking to the Daily Telegraph hours after the takeover was confirmed
“That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. I have to wait to have those conversations with people when the time is right.”
Good afternoon!
Steve Bruce is facing the local and national media at 1:30pm as Newcastle host Tottenham at St James’s Park on Sunday.
The former Manchester United is set to take questions on his future following reports he was set to be sacked by the new owners this week.
We’ll bring you updates from 2:15pm (after the embargoed time).