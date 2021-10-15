Steve Bruce press conference: Newcastle United head coach set to address his future, takeover and Tottenham test

It had been widely reported that Bruce was expected to be sacked as head coach this week but instead is set to be in the St James’s Park home dugout on Sunday afternoon.

The visit of Spurs to Tyneside is Newcastle’s first game under the new ownership of The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers.

Supporters had hoped the new era would begin without Bruce, with 94.3% of Newcastle United Supporters Trust members voting in favour of him departing.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce will face the media, despite uncertainty over his future. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The former Manchester United is set to take questions on his future, the takeover and Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs.

It promises to be an interesting afternoon at Bruce’s press briefing – and you can follow it right here with the Shields Gazette with updates from 2:15pm.

