Steve Bruce press conference RECAP: Newcastle United head coach takes aim at journalists as he discusses his future, takeover and Mike Ashley
Steve Bruce will face the local and national media as Newcastle United prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur, despite huge uncertainty surrounding his future.
It had been widely reported that Bruce was expected to be sacked as head coach this week but instead is set to be in the St James’s Park home dugout on Sunday afternoon.
The visit of Spurs to Tyneside is Newcastle’s first game under the new ownership of The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers.
Supporters had hoped the new era would begin without Bruce, with 94.3% of Newcastle United Supporters Trust members voting in favour of him departing.
The former Manchester United is set to take questions on his future, the takeover and Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs.
It promises to be an interesting afternoon at Bruce’s press briefing – and you can follow it right here with the Shields Gazette with updates from 2:15pm.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Steve Bruce press conference (Friday October 15)
Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 15:16
- Steve Bruce will face the local and national media at 1:30pm today
- The Newcastle United head coach had expected to be sacked this week
- Instead, Bruce is set to take charge of the Magpies’ fixture with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday
- Live updates from 2:15pm as Bruce addresses his future and takeover
Thanks for joining us for Steve Bruce’s press conference.
Full attention now turns to Sunday bigg’un with Tottenham Hotspur.
Miles Starforth’s thoughts on Bruce’s press conference
Having kept his job, at least for another week, you might have thought that Steve Bruce would be as diplomatic as possible in a press conference that will have been watched closely by the club’s new owners. Bruce, however, decided to come out swinging, an approach that hasn’t always worked well for him at the club. Bruce attempted to take journalists to task for reporting that he was due to be sacked. Maybe, just maybe, this wasn’t the time to gloat. Time will tell.
Bruce on ‘exciting’ future for the club
“We’re all going to have to be patient, it’s not going to transform overnight. These things take time but what we’re all excited about is the opportunity to go and mix with the best in the Premier League which we haven’t been doing for a number of years now. Even as a supporter, I look forward to everything that’s going to happen over the next few years.”
Bruce on the Mike Ashley era
“How do I reflect on the Ashley era? Look, for two years he’s given me the opportunity to manage this club. It’s been difficult, no doubt about that. We want Newcastle to be at the top end of the division, not the bottom end and unfortunately we’ve been in the bottom half of the division more in the last 10 years. To improve on that is the key to it and I let other people judge that. For me, he gave me the opportunity to manage this club, so I’ll always thank him for that.”
Full story via Miles Starforth
More from Bruce and his frustration at journalists
“It’s not about me personally. I’ve tried to keep my respect and dignity, which has probably served me well over the last 20-odd years and that will remain. It’s been difficult but as I said, I hope you guys are getting a slap now from your bosses for saying you haven’t done your job. Whoever your source was, didn’t get it right.
“ wasI told last Monday to carry on as normal, so until I heard anything different, that’s been the case. No matter what you guys have been writing and saying, my message was to carry on. I said ‘no problem, I will carry on to the best of my ability.”
Bruce on convincing the new owners he’s the right man
“I’ll have a crack, I’ll try my utmost and if they see fit then great. Who wouldn’t want this opportunity now? Any manager would love this opportunity and would love to be sitting in my chair, so I’ll make a fist of it. I’ll always try to do my best for the club.”
Bruce on meeting with Staveley and Ghodoussi
“There were no discussion about me whatsoever. Certain discussions need to be private but it was all about the team, injuries, how we’re looking for the weekend blah blah blah. It was very, very informal and I have to say, they are very, very good people and it was good to see them around the training ground. Let’s not forget here it’s a great thing what’s happened for the club and city. If it takes this great club forward then great.
“It’s not about me, the 1000th game. I played 950 times, I’ve won everything there is win domestically so there comes a stage where it’s not about me, it’s about the club going forward, the team and more importantly getting a result on Sunday because there are times this season I think we’ve played very well. We need a win to get us moving up the table.”
First set of Steve Bruce quotes
“After a brief 10 minute conversation with the new owners where we talked about the team, injuries and training ground - It was very, very informal. They just said carry on until I hear otherwise, and that’s what I’ve done. I have to say, the players have trained magnificently well and we’re all looking forward to Sunday now. Let’s hope we can get a result.
“I hope you are feeling the heat from your bosses because it hasn’t happened (getting sacked), has it, what you all wanted? So, let’s hope you’re getting a bit of stick from the people who put you in charge of whatever department you do. As I’ve said, many, many times, when you manage in the Premier League, you have to take what is coming your way and have the ability to see the job through which is picking and preparing the players as best as you can and that’s all I’ve concentrated on over the last week or so.”
CONFIRMED: Steve Bruce in charge for Sunday
CLUB STATEMENT
Newcastle United can confirm that head coach Steve Bruce will take charge of Sunday’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur and in doing so reach his 1,000th professional match as a manager.
Amanda Staveley said: “We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach. Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.
“We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.
“Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.
“Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can’t wait to be at St. James’ Park with you.”