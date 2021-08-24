Steve Bruce provides detailed Newcastle United transfer update - and responds to Hamza Choudhury rumours

At the beginning of the summer, the 60-year-old set his sights on signing loan sensation Joe Willock from Arsenal and a central defender.

So far, Bruce has managed to seal a £25million deal for Willock but the arrival of a defender has evaded him having, for example, lost out on Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe to Aston Villa.

And ahead of the final week of the transfer window, Bruce, who ruled out any permanent additions, has explained the "difficult” situation he faces following the absence of goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow.

Bruce revealed: "The problem we have is with the goalkeepers, I am toying with the idea of naming four in the squad, which is unheard of.

"It is fair to say if there is a loan deal, if I do that, then there is no room in the squad without leaving somebody out.

"It's a difficult situation as well with finances, so if there is maybe a loan deal that can help us then that's what we will try to do.

"But as for bringing somebody in permanently, I can say that is probably not going to happen."

Bruce admits his summer transfer business hopes have been worsened by his inability to offload fringe players.

He believes the Covid-19 pandemic has damaged clubs' finances across Europe.

"Most people have to trade - and I have been unable to trade because we have been unable to sell,” Bruce said.

“Nobody wants to sell their best players but we all want to be in a position to trade.

“The Championship is practically on its knees, so there is no movement there. For me, the only league you can sell to is the Premier League at the moment. There's not much happening in Spain or France, there is very little money in Italy.

“We have not been able to trade the way I would have liked to. I would have listened to a few offers but they haven't been forthcoming.”

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has once again been linked with Newcastle over the last week or so.

Choudhury was close to moving to Tyneside on loan in January, though The Foxes called off the deal when they were unable to find a suitable replacement.

The arrival of former Toon target Boubakary Soumare has pushed the former England U21s star down the pecking order, so he's keen to pursue regular minutes.

Bruce, however, would not be drawn on the speculation.

“It would be unfair of me to mention other club’s players,” he said.

"There is a lot out there at the moment and in the last week of the window, I still believe there is still a little bit of work to do.

"As we’ve seen throughout the summer, it’s been difficult for a lot of clubs – I’ve never known it so quiet.

"It’s difficult for a lot of clubs too with finances.”

