Steve Bruce provides injury update on Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United leaves the pitch after receiving medical attention during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The skipper was injured in the opening exchanges when he chased down Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and was later withdrawn with a knee problem.

And Bruce says the club hope it is not too bad a knock, but will have to await results of a scan next week before knowing the extent of the problem.

Speaking after the 2-1 victory, Bruce said: “I will not know until the scans. For him to come off... Until the relevant scans we will not know. He walked off so we hope it is not too bad.”

When asked about the issue, Bruce confirmed: “It was his knee."

