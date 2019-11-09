Steve Bruce provides injury update on Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has provided an injury update on defender Jamaal Lascelles.
The skipper was injured in the opening exchanges when he chased down Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and was later withdrawn with a knee problem.
And Bruce says the club hope it is not too bad a knock, but will have to await results of a scan next week before knowing the extent of the problem.
Speaking after the 2-1 victory, Bruce said: “I will not know until the scans. For him to come off... Until the relevant scans we will not know. He walked off so we hope it is not too bad.”
When asked about the issue, Bruce confirmed: “It was his knee."
Lascelles’ fellow defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark netted as Newcastle United came from behind to beat Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, who opened the scoring through Liverpool loan man Harry Wilson.